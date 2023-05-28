Korea Investment CORP Sells 93,433 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 93,433 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $170,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

ABT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. 4,911,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

