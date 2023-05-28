KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KT by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Price Performance

KT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,774. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. KT has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

