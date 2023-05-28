Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Insider Activity at Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. Research analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,770,634 shares of company stock worth $21,012,288 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.