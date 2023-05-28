Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Lazydays Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LAZY stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
Insider Activity at Lazydays
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,770,634 shares of company stock worth $21,012,288 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
