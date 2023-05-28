Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Trading Up 1.8 %

FINMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Leonardo Announces Dividend

Leonardo Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

