Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.19. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

