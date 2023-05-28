Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.50 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $133.50 million and $47.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

