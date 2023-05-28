Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003030 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $116.87 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003335 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,512,832 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

