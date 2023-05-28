Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $89.25

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and approximately $374.16 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $89.25 or 0.00327488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,020,514 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.