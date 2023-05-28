LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LNSPF stock remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

