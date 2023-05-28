Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS LUMIF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

