Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Luminex Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS LUMIF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Luminex Resources
