M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,841,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

