M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 486.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.57. 1,799,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

