M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.10. 1,683,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.23. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

