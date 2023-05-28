M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

