M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

