M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IYW stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

