M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 820,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.