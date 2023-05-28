M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 3,448,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.