M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 7,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 1,714,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,299. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

