Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

