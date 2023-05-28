Maker Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Maker has a market capitalization of $634.21 million and $14.27 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $648.72 or 0.02308386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

