Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.0 %
MANH stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.69. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
