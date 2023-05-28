Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

MANH stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.69. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

