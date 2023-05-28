Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.