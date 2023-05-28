Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

