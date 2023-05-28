Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.37. 2,691,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

