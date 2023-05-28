Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GETVY opened at $3.76 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

