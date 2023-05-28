Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,028,000 after acquiring an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. 6,378,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

