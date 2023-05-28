Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $211,376.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00008120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,491,052 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,656 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

