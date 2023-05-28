Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,215,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,201. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

