Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

