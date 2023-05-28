Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $531.95 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Mina has a market capitalization of $531.95 million and $7.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,037,101,133 coins and its circulating supply is 908,208,676 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,036,709,452.8400393 with 907,641,293.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57150499 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,224,611.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

