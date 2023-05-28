MinePlex (PLEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256,482.16

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $32.76 million and $256,482.16 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

