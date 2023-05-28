MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Boosted by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up 3.2% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

