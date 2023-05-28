Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.25 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $60.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $155.97 or 0.00560105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00327101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00412410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,284,756 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.