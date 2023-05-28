Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $522.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

