Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,913 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.09.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $165.48 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

