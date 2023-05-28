Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.