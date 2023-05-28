Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

