MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $17.09 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
