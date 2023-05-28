Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.90 million and $583,180.46 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00326356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00553567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00415407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001175 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

