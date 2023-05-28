Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 6.71% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

