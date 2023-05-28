Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NGVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.