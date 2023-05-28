Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

