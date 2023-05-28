NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

