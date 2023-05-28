NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

