Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $77,198.92 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $77,198.92 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,678,726 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

