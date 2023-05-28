Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Edgewood Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 913,553 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 5.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Netflix worth $1,516,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $383.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

