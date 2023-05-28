Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $22,286.41 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
