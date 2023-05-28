New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 465,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,821. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.