Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.56 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

