Nick Rodgers Acquires 49,477 Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) insider Nick Rodgers bought 49,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,337.87 ($19,076.95).

Nick Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Nick Rodgers bought 20,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,457.71).

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.76. Destiny Pharma plc has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77). The firm has a market cap of £28.58 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

